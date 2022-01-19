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Internet Censors Freak Out After Video Shows Doctor Warning Of Vax Side Effects
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1238 views • January 19, 2022
A new viral video has been scrubbed from the internet after it exposed how even doctors know the covid vaccine may be harming people.
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