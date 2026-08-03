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"All these US military bases — around 800 bases around the world - are not made to protect other countries. They are made to occupy these countries."
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349 views • 3 days ago

Expert on Middle East politics and veteran war-zone correspondent Elijah Magnier in latest interview:

"All these US military bases — around 800 bases around the world - are not made to protect other countries. They are made to occupy these countries. To create an advanced base, it is to conduct war on other countries.

This is why CENTCOM is based in Bahrain, to attack Iran.

So these bases are made to make sure that all the monarchies keep using the dollar to sell their oil. This is how the U.S. empire can be maintained. This has become a liability because the dollar is tied to oil.

The decline of the U.S. empire by failing its military objective against Iran will be the beginning of the end of the U.S. empire. And it will start from West Asia, and it's starting,"

Source @Real World News

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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