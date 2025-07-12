GOD AND COUNTRY NOW- Richard Hirschman- Funeral Director, Embalmer, Strange Clots Found in Corpses!

Welcome, patriots and truth-seekers! God And Country Now!, is diving into a topic that demands our attention—a profound story brought to light by a man on the front lines of life and death, an individual who dared to speak out about what he witnessed firsthand.

We're talking about Richard Hirschman, a licensed funeral director and embalmer based in Alabama. Mr. Hirschman gained significant public attention for unsettling claims he made regarding unusual fibrous clots he reported observing in deceased individuals during the embalming process, particularly since 2021.

Hirschman stated he observed these long, fibrous, "rubbery" clots in the bodies he embalmed. He described them as unlike anything he had encountered in his decades of experience and even presented videos and photos of these anomalies, raising serious questions.

These powerful claims were prominently featured in the documentary "Died Suddenly," which explored the theory that these unprecedented clots might be linked to COVID-19 vaccines and potentially contributing to sudden deaths.

It's also worth noting that the National Funeral Directors Association has observed an increase in blood clots in COVID-related deaths among vaccinated individuals.

This is a conversation you won't want to miss as we explore the facts, the questions, updates, and the profound implications of such observations.





Join us live-

https://rumble.com/v6w0bsu-god-and-country-now-richard-hirschman-funeral-director-embalmer-strange-clo.html

Date: July 11th

Time: 5:00 PM PST, 7:00 PM CST, 8:00 PM EST

Host- Randy Knoll

If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for a free Rumble account and please follow us.

The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or treatment plan. The hosts and guests of this podcast are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use of any suggestions, products, or procedures discussed in this podcast. Reliance on any information provided by this podcast is solely at your own risk.