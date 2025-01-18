HAVE YOU EVER HEARD OF A 28th AMENDMENT❓ WELL TATERTOT HAS 🥔☢🔥

Nick Sortor - 🚨 JUST IN: A SCREAMING Joe Biden just bizarrely declared a non-existent 28th Amendment to the Constitution





Biden is totally cooked 🤣





This is the SECOND time he’s made this statement today, with his earlier post on 𝕏 about it getting Community Noted almost immediately.





An amendment would require three-fourths of the states to ratify it through their legislatures, and the Archivist of the United States confirms this did NOT happen.





Biden’s just trying to lie it into existence.





Source: https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1880338123692913114





https://www.politico.com/news/2025/01/17/biden-era-amendment-004495