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SMHP: Do You Want To Know What It Is? Satanism Rule and Control this World [02.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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33 views • May 03, 2021
Note: Satanism way of life are comming weather you like it or not, we the free people can do nothing.
Another great documentary from SMHP, plz researtch 'predictive programming mkultra' and 'illuminati symbols' we have all been brainwashed for many years, SMHP are showing that, but you have to find out your self.

SMHP: Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.

predictive programming mkultra:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=predictive+programming+mkultra&t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=predictive+programming+mkultra

Satanic illuminati symbols:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=illuminati+symbols&;t=hd&va=u&iax=images&ia=images
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=illuminati+symbols&t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=illuminati+symbols

Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP

You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)

I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions - Brandnewtube

Shaking My Head Productions - an hour ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5UtcsbBdiyo/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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