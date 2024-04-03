FULTON COUNTY ELECTION BOARD MEMBER GIVES JAW DROPPING TESTIMONY 🗳 ON 2020 ELECTION

In a revelation that’s sure to have every right-leaning patriot spitting their morning coffee across the breakfast table, a Fulton County Election Board member, Mark Wingate, dropped what can only be described as a bombshell testimony. Now, hold onto your hats, people, because this isn’t just any run-of-the-mill political squabble.





Wingate testified at the disbarment hearing for former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, alongside a cast of 19 co-defendants charged by District Attorney Fani Willis with trying to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results. And get this: Wingate voted against certifying Fulton County’s 2020 election results. According to him, it’s because the county’s election officials were about as transparent as a brick wall when it came to efforts to mitigate voter fraud.





“The things that led me to initially have concern about everything was… I started looking at our voter rolls, and I did some fairly simplistic research on the population of Fulton County,” Wingate said during his remote meeting testimony. And here’s the kicker: “We had more voters on the active voter rolls than we did of the population of the entirety of Fulton County.” If that doesn’t make you go “hmm,” I don’t know what will.





Wingate and his fellow board members apparently went on a wild goose chase trying to obtain chain of custody documents for absentee ballots. Spoiler alert: they got zilch. “None of that was delivered,” Wingate lamented. “How can I trust as a board member to certify this election when I cannot receive even a sampling, anything at all with regards to chain of custody documents?”





And if you thought that was all, think again. When it came to surveillance tapes from cameras set up to monitor the more than 30 drop boxes placed throughout Fulton County, Wingate says, “there was never an inch of footage that was ever delivered to the board.”





Now, let’s not forget the backdrop to all this intrigue. Former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants have been charged with pressuring key Georgia officials to dig up or “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s slim victory margin.





Is it a case of election officials playing fast and loose with the rules, or is it something more sinister? One thing’s for sure: this testimony has thrown a hefty wrench into the already tangled machinery of the 2020 election aftermath.





