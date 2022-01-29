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Veins, full of octopuses
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242 views • January 29, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby spoke with embalmer Richard Hirschman on Thursday to spread the word about "strange clots" being found in the veins of dead Americans.
Board Certified Funeral Director and Embalmer Richard Hirschman has made a surprising discovery in the bodies of deceased people, he revealed that he is seeing arteries and veins filled with combinations of unnatural blood clots with strange fibrous materials completely filling the vascular system.
According to Hirschman, this is unlike anything he has seen before in his more than 20 years of experience in the embalming industry, he told Dr. Jane Ruby in a world exclusive.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWZucDetxS4T/
SPANISH (EDPAÑOL)
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El vídeo, sólo está en Inglés, pero para más información en Español, consultar la web, indicada del ejercito remanente (al final de éste texto).
La Dra. Jane Ruby habló con el embalsamador Richard Hirschman el jueves para correr la voz sobre los «coágulos extraños» que se encuentran en las venas de los estadounidenses muertos.
El director de funeraria y embalsamador certificado por la junta, Richard Hirschman, ha hecho un descubrimiento sorprendente en los cuerpos de personas fallecidas, reveló que está viendo arterias y venas llenas de combinaciones de coágulos de sangre no naturales con extraños materiales fibrosos que llenan completamente el sistema vascular.
Según Hirschman, esto no se parece a nada que haya visto antes en sus más de 20 años de experiencia en la industria del embalsamamiento, le dijo a la Dra. Jane Ruby en una exclusiva mundial.
https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/01/28/los-embalsamadores-encuentran-venas-y-arterias-llenas-de-coagulos-gomosos-nunca-antes-vistos/
Board Certified Funeral Director and Embalmer Richard Hirschman has made a surprising discovery in the bodies of deceased people, he revealed that he is seeing arteries and veins filled with combinations of unnatural blood clots with strange fibrous materials completely filling the vascular system.
According to Hirschman, this is unlike anything he has seen before in his more than 20 years of experience in the embalming industry, he told Dr. Jane Ruby in a world exclusive.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWZucDetxS4T/
SPANISH (EDPAÑOL)
-----------------------------------
El vídeo, sólo está en Inglés, pero para más información en Español, consultar la web, indicada del ejercito remanente (al final de éste texto).
La Dra. Jane Ruby habló con el embalsamador Richard Hirschman el jueves para correr la voz sobre los «coágulos extraños» que se encuentran en las venas de los estadounidenses muertos.
El director de funeraria y embalsamador certificado por la junta, Richard Hirschman, ha hecho un descubrimiento sorprendente en los cuerpos de personas fallecidas, reveló que está viendo arterias y venas llenas de combinaciones de coágulos de sangre no naturales con extraños materiales fibrosos que llenan completamente el sistema vascular.
Según Hirschman, esto no se parece a nada que haya visto antes en sus más de 20 años de experiencia en la industria del embalsamamiento, le dijo a la Dra. Jane Ruby en una exclusiva mundial.
https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/01/28/los-embalsamadores-encuentran-venas-y-arterias-llenas-de-coagulos-gomosos-nunca-antes-vistos/
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