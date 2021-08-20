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Illegal research on bioweapons
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40 views • August 20, 2021
Biological weapons are weapons of mass destruction in which infectious agents or natural toxins are deliberately used as weapons. The Geneva Biological Weapons Convention is a treaty under international law prohibiting the development, distribution and stockpiling of biological weapons. [1] Will this contract still be honored under the enormous advance of biotechnological possibilities? In the following you will hear excerpts from an article by the biologist and biotechnologist Doerte Donker. The facts mentioned are mainly taken from scientific publications and announcements by US government bodies. As always, you will find the sources after the broadcast and in the program text. "While the US accuses Iran of working on nuclear weapons under the pretense of peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and this allegation has led to the strongest sanctions ever against any nation, the US allows itself – under the guise of peaceful use – to conduct a range of research and provide technologies that are contrary to the Geneva Biological Weapons Convention. The technology in genetic manipulation of insects, viruses, bacteria and the production of toxins is so advanced that control is urgently needed. The fact that so-called gain-of-function research was conducted for years in the USA on potentially pandemic-causing agents and that an infectious SARS virus was verifiably produced in the USA makes it all the more clear that we as a global community must not allow such loopholes or even active disregard of the Geneva Conventions!"
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