Large forces of the IDF operated in the last day in the Shatti refugee camp

Israeli media reporting:

In the last day, the IDF began fighting significant forces inside the Shatti camp. In one of the battles, the fighters of the Givat Brigade Combat Team identified a civilian population in the structure, the forces allowed the civilians to evacuate through a secure axis. During the evacuation of the civilians, terrorists shot at the security forces. The fighters responded with targeted fire Protect the evacuation axis with light fire and tank fire and eliminate the terrorists.

In another encounter, the fighters identified a terrorist squad that had barricaded itself in a house in the neighborhood, and posed a threat to the forces. The fighters eliminated the terrorists, shooting and targeting aircraft from the air.