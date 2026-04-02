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Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson claims IRGC strike killed 37 US troops at a “secret gathering site” in the UAE.
An oil tanker, Aqua 1, described as linked to Israel, was reportedly hit in the central Persian Gulf and is now on fire.
Source @Real World News
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