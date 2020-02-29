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Part II: What To Expect From 2020
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6 views • February 29, 2020
This is the second video in a global crisis 2020 series on climate change, and how it relates to Bible prophecy. The China control system that has successfully managed to silence, torture, and even execute people, is now being introduced to other countries, at the same time that world developments in the areas of economics and technology are providing exactly what is needed to make this system of control even more powerful. This video will give you the present world picture, and detail what to expect from 2020.
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