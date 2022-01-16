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Trump Endorsed candidate calls for the "arrest" of "that liar Dr. Fauci".
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1127 views • January 16, 2022
Kari Lake former "Fake News" reporter. Attacks the "Establishment" politicians (Republican and Democrat). She wants to "stop vaccine mandates" and "masks mandates". Calling for the "arrest" of Dr. Fauci and "all involved" in the election fraud of 2020.
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