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DR. ZEV ZELENKO'S FINAL MESSAGE TO THE WORLD! RIP
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203 views • July 04, 2022

Video taken from Zelenko Freedom Foundation. - Dr. Zev passed away Thursday after a valiant fight against cancer. He was a special friend of ours at Defending The Republic.


Dr. Zev Zelenko was a courageous and outspoken advocate for preventive treatment of COVID. He graciously took time from his non-stop schedule to be interviewed for our documentary, Doctor's Orders.


He was a hero who is responsible for saving countless lives through the early treatment protocol (https://t.me/ZFoundation/1465) he developed for COVID. He was, of course, mocked and shunned to silence but he never stopped trying to help people stay well. His legacy is one of brilliance and compassion. He was a gift from God for the millions of lives he touched. We pray his family feels the peace that only God can provide.


We stand by his recommendations and urge you to learn about them and follow. Zelenko Protocol:https://t.me/ZFoundation/1465


Rest in peace, Dr. Zelenko. We will continue the fight you started.


Please follow us: ZFoundation - https://t.me/ZFoundation


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ABOUT bump:


bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.


I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.


Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy