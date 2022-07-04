DR. ZEV ZELENKO'S FINAL MESSAGE TO THE WORLD! RIP

Video taken from Zelenko Freedom Foundation. - Dr. Zev passed away Thursday after a valiant fight against cancer. He was a special friend of ours at Defending The Republic.





Dr. Zev Zelenko was a courageous and outspoken advocate for preventive treatment of COVID. He graciously took time from his non-stop schedule to be interviewed for our documentary, Doctor's Orders.





He was a hero who is responsible for saving countless lives through the early treatment protocol (https://t.me/ZFoundation/1465) he developed for COVID. He was, of course, mocked and shunned to silence but he never stopped trying to help people stay well. His legacy is one of brilliance and compassion. He was a gift from God for the millions of lives he touched. We pray his family feels the peace that only God can provide.





We stand by his recommendations and urge you to learn about them and follow. Zelenko Protocol:https://t.me/ZFoundation/1465





Rest in peace, Dr. Zelenko. We will continue the fight you started.





Please follow us: ZFoundation - https://t.me/ZFoundation





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