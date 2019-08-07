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Rare Video: Trump Disavows David Duke On NBC In The Year 2000
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8 views • August 07, 2019
Donald Trump was interviewed on NBC back in 2000 where he gave his true opinion on bigotry in America. Owen exposes how the left ignores Trump's comments in an attempt to smear him.
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