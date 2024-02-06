Create New Account
Friday Morning Convoy Pulling Out and Back on the Road
Guardians in the Sky
42 Big Rigs, Buses, Trailers, Campers and 407 Trucks and Cars...Don't forget the 4 Motorcyclists that were the escort pulled out of Dripping Springs headed to the Texas Border.  Amazing patriots, Christians, and Texans.  Take Our Border Back!

