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The Two United States with Kirk MacKenzie
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23 views • February 19, 2022
There are two United States, the one our Founders created, and the one that was created by the 14th Amendment. Call them the USA and FUSA. They operate under radically different principles and laws. By deception and ignorance, FUSA has taken over our country. Patriots must understand this dual jurisdiction and citizenship if we
are to take our country back.
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
are to take our country back.
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
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