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The Bible Tells ALL Non-Slaves To Quit Their Jobs! REALLY?
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60 views • December 10, 2021
Were you a slave when you were called? Don’t let it trouble you—although if you can gain your freedom, do so. For the one who was a slave when called to faith in the Lord is the Lord’s freed person; similarly, the one who was free when called is Christ’s slave. You were bought at a price; do not become slaves of human beings. - 1 Corinthians 7:21-23
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