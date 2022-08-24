30 million mosquitoes released per week in 11 countries

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Dutch article translated into audio english reports Bill Gates release of 30 million mosquitoes per week in 11 countries. Unfortunately they forgot the United States. Not sure if you felt the sting, but here in Southern California, the ankle biters were extremely agressive this year. How about where you live?Original article.
https://www.ninefornews.nl/door-gates-gefinancierde-fabriek-kweekt-30-miljoen-muggen-per-week-die-worden-vrijgelaten-in-11-landen/