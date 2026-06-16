New Summit, Same Stalemate. Why Geneva Will Not Change The Conflict In Ukraine

In the near future, there will be a significant increase in the likelihood of new attempts to initiate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Following the recent signing of the Iran deal, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he will focus his efforts on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. With the chances of resolving the conflict with Iran high, the U.S. administration has more resources available to address other issues.

On June 15, President Trump arrived in Geneva and traveled by helicopter to Évian-les-Bains, France, where the G7 summit is taking place. The leaders of major European powers have already gathered there: French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also arrived. The conflict in Ukraine is expected to be one of the most important topics on the agenda. Europe will once again try to bring the United States over to its side. Everything now depends on Trump. However, reports indicate that a direct meeting between him and Zelenskyy is not included in his schedule.

Speaking at the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer already announced plans for a new package of sanctions against Russia. This package will include liquefied natural gas carriers, among other things. He made this announcement during a meeting with G7 partners. The new restrictions will also target Russia’s “shadow fleet,” as well as financial entities that British authorities claim are involved in circumventing existing sanctions.

Meanwhile, the intensity of combat operations in Ukraine remains high.

Ukraine complained that Russia’s June 15 strike on Kyiv, which hit the Dovzhenko Film Studio, destroyed thousands of costumes and props. The facility was reportedly exclusively civilian and not used for military purposes. However, Kyiv’s Novyny Ukrainy newspaper published a report on the damage to the film studio. Photos and videos in the report clearly show the folded wings of FP-1/2 kamikaze drones, which Ukraine uses to attack Russia. Realizing their mistake, the Kyiv editorial office deleted the published materials, but it was too late; they had already spread across the internet.

In response to Russia’s attack, Ukraine launched a massive airstrike on Moscow the following night. Although most of the drones were shot down, some reached their targets. A fire was reported at a Moscow oil refinery.

Meanwhile, there have been no significant changes on the front lines. Konstantinovka is the main focus of attention, as Russian troops are conducting a mop-up operation there. If past experience is any guide, the fate of the conflict in Ukraine will be decided on the battlefield, not through negotiations.

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