{Prophetic} Listen to the Prophets | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Listen to the Prophets! Question, how many of you are familiar with the saying, “those who fail to learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them”? Pastor Sandra Kennedy said, today we really need to listen, repeat really listen! Jesus said this, and there's a condition to it, “that greater blessings come to those who OBEY what they hear, for it is a blessing for those who don't simply let the word go in one ear and out the other, but for those who live according to what they hear”. It literally declares that Jesus pronounces on your obedience, a greater blessing than what Father God gave to His own natural mother, Mary…wow. So let us make sure that we do not make the same mistakes, as the early Church, and not entertain unbelief, doubt, say the Prophets have been saying these same things for years and years… We must 'take heed' to the signs and warnings AND Listen to the Prophets!





