The Octopus of Global Control - Conspiracy Conversations (EP #42) with David Whited - Charlie Robinson

​​Watch every Saturday at 2:00 pm CST for a new edition of Conspiracy Conversations as David and a guest engage in a deep dive discussion on well-known conspiracies and mysteries.









TO WATCH ALL CONSPIRACY CONVERSATIONS -

www.conspiracyconversations.com









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









Charlie Robinson

WEBSITE: https://www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com/

WEBSITE: https://www.macroaggressions.io/









Charlie Robinson is a #1 best-selling author of such books as The Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire with co-author Jeff Berwick, The Octopus Of Global Control, and Hypocrazy: Surviving In A World Of Cultural Double Standards. His twice-weekly podcast Macroaggressions has been the #1 podcast in the Government section of iTunes in the United States, Canada, Australia, and over 20 other countries around the world. It has been described as “your favorite podcaster’s favorite podcast” by those in the Alternative Media, and it is one of the fastest-growing shows in the world with well over 7,000,000 downloads globally in just the first four years.









He is the co-host of the wildly popular, twice monthly, group roundtable show The Union of the Unwanted with Sam Tripoli (Tin Foil Hat), Ricky Varandas (The Ripple Effect), and Midnight Mike (OBDM), as well as the co-host of the weekly comedy show Day Zero with Lindsey Scharmyn (Rogue Ways), Cory Hughes (Understanding Propaganda), and XCubed420 (Inside the Cube).









---------------------------





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: f7cd0afddc64e82f