Big Pharma - Emerging cancer cases related to COVID jabs - Paul E. Marik

Big pharma's bonanza: Are emerging cancer cases related to COVID jabs?

📑 A new South Korean study has shown a pattern: individuals vaccinated with a COVID jab were more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancer within a year.

"They [big pharma] don't want you to know this, they don't want you to be scared, because obviously it's going to promote vaccine hesitancy and the medical liability and litigation is enormous," says American physician and former professor of medicine Paul E. Marik.

Marik warns that cancer itself is a "multi-billion dollar industry" which is likely to keep big pharma silent about the emerging threat.

😱 Guess who is benefiting enormously from the oncology business after previously pushing COVID drugs? AstraZeneca. The British pharma giant's cancer drugs contribute a substantial portion of its total revenue growth.