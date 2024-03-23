Greg Kelly: Democrats are 'pushing' Republicans out of Congress | Newsmax

Newsmax Greg Kelly: Democrats are 'pushing' Republicans out of Congress. On Friday's episode of "Greg Kelly Reports", Greg weighed in on the possibility of the House being taken over by the Democrats, talked about Marjorie Taylor Greene calling to remove Mike Johnson from his House Speaker role, detailed the terror attack in Moscow, and more on NEWSMAX.
