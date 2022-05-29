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Banana Pudding
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322 views • May 29, 2022
4 banana
Dash Himalayan Sea Salt
1 drop Vanilla
Puree in Food Processor
I haven’t made it this was before so I thought I would give it a try!
Not bad!!! We both ate it lol…
https://hardmanenterprises.com/banana-pudding/
Dash Himalayan Sea Salt
1 drop Vanilla
Puree in Food Processor
I haven’t made it this was before so I thought I would give it a try!
Not bad!!! We both ate it lol…
https://hardmanenterprises.com/banana-pudding/
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