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The Bible and Geology - Genesis Science Research - Barry Setterfield
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13 views • November 30, 2020
In this presentation, Barry explores the two main interpretations of what we see in the rock strata that cover the Earth. One standard geological interpretation is based on the theory of evolution. The other is a popular creationist model that has the whole rock record forming in the one year of Noah's Flood. Based on new developments in physics and astronomy, Barry explains why the record in the rock disagrees with both of these models.
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
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