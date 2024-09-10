BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rogue Sheriffs Could Hinder America's Takeback
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
87 views • 7 months ago

In this video, Ivan Raiklin highlights the potential dangers of rogue sheriffs and bad law enforcement officials standing in the way of America's restoration. Raiklin explains how local sheriffs play a crucial role in law enforcement, and if they don’t align with constitutional values, they could become obstacles in the fight to reclaim America. He calls for vigilance and collaboration to ensure that these key figures are on board with the plan to restore justice and freedom.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


stormisuponus.com


https://www.kepm.com/jmc

law enforcementvigilancecollaborationivan raiklinreclaiming americaconstitutional valuesrogue sheriffsamericas restorationlocal sheriffs rolejustice and freedombad officials
