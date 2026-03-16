Trump Begs For Help On Hormuz; World Says 'No.' - The Ron Paul Liberty Report

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Source: https://rumble.com/c/RonPaulLibertyReport?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o
After declaring several times that the US has completely won the war against Iran, President Trump has now backtracked, begging other countries to help open the Straits of Hormuz closed by Iran in response to the US/Israeli sneak attack. Thus far no takers have come up. Trump is in a massive bind. What's his next move?