Horrific Discovery In Warmed Jab Vials: There's A Reason The Bioweapon Must Be Stored At -70 Degrees

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The vaccines are frozen to keep the PARASITES from growing! Dr. Jane Ruby has found SHOCKING discoveries on the truth of what is ACTUALLY in these vaccines!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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