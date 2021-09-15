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WTF! YES to Recall Drops 400K Votes LIVE on TV
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792 views • September 15, 2021
Watch as once again we see live voting results drop in real time. This time it's 400K Yes to recall votes that drop on live TV.
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61423932be1abd2f40668fd0
Watch & share the trailer to COVIDLAND: The Lockdown and pre-order your copy today! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61423932be1abd2f40668fd0
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