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Sidney Powell: DoD has Patent Since 2006 that Pre-Determines Election Results
GalacticStorm
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226 views • September 29, 2021
NEW DISCOVERY: Sidney Powell revealed that she’s discovered that the Department of Defense [DS?] patented an algorithm in 2006 that can predetermine the outcome of elections. The DoD then gave that patent to a University in New Jersey, which Sidney calls an “international think tank.”

She also says that Dominion Voting Systems assigned ALL of their patents in 2019 to the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank, and then there was an “infusion of over $400 million to State Street Capital which owns Dominion now.”

It’s all tied together and it looks like we are starting to get a better understanding of how they’ve rigged our elections for years and more importantly, WHO has been doing it.

This is mind blowing stuff. If you watch the full 8 minute clip, you’ll understand why they are trying to destroy Sidney.

As she says, it’s appears she is over the target 🎯
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election fraudsidney powellbrannon howse
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