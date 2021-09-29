Sidney Powell: DoD has Patent Since 2006 that Pre-Determines Election Results

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She also says that Dominion Voting Systems assigned ALL of their patents in 2019 to the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank, and then there was an “infusion of over $400 million to State Street Capital which owns Dominion now.”
It’s all tied together and it looks like we are starting to get a better understanding of how they’ve rigged our elections for years and more importantly, WHO has been doing it.
This is mind blowing stuff. If you watch the full 8 minute clip, you’ll understand why they are trying to destroy Sidney.
As she says, it’s appears she is over the target 🎯