James Matthew of the family Tyers - Testimonial Part 3

Testimonial Part 3



At the time of the incident December 23rd, 2020 there was no law for masks to be worn. In fact, The Michigan Supreme court struct down anything to do with mask laws or mandates.



James Matthew of the family Tyers was shopping at his local grocery store when a store employee came up to him and started to verbally abuse James for not wearing A mask. James had a medical exemption on record with the store about his medical condition. In fact, it was on record six months prior to the incident.



James was going to file a claim *(not complaint as you will all find out later

claim = lawful complaint = legal) against the employee for being verbally abused and was seeking out assistance to this. James was then approached by two people screaming at him to put on a mask. The two people turned out to be police who did not identify themselves or had Detroit blue uniforms on. So James had no idea that they were in fact police, until one reached out and grabbed him.



James now realizes that the two people are in fact the police.



James would be assaulted beaten tased knee in the neck head smashed on the concrete. He was jailed for 8 nights and 9 days. He was charge with an alleged felony assaulting a police officer & a misdemeanor resisting arrest. The felony has been dismissed and the misdemeanor charge is being held over and has now been changed to disturbing the peace.



James was arrested and charge as a Black Male with a different age than his.



James or James Matthew of the family Tyers already claimed back his Sovereignty and changed his political status. He is now applying the rule of law in his case.