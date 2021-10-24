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Lots of fun stuff under my microscope. That is sarcasm.
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246 views • October 24, 2021
This stuff comes out of my skin every day. All kinds of different stuff. I have matched many of these things to research papers and published patents.
See more at https://morgellonsmicrobots.quora.com
See more at https://morgellonsmicrobots.quora.com
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