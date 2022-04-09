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Captured Ukrainian military Dmitry Burlakov spoke about a Failed Attempt to Evacuate the Leadership of the Nazi Azov regiment from Mariupol by Helicopters. 040922.
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70 views • April 09, 2022
Failed attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to evacuate the leadership of Azov from Mariupol
Captured Ukrainian military Dmitry Burlakov spoke about a failed attempt to evacuate the leadership of the Nazi Azov regiment from Mariupol by helicopters.
Captured Ukrainian military Dmitry Burlakov spoke about a failed attempt to evacuate the leadership of the Nazi Azov regiment from Mariupol by helicopters.
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