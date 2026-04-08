They Want to Scan Your Face. Zorin OS Just Said NO. 🛑🛡️

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LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.linuxteck.com/zorin-os-age-verification/
LEARN MORE HERE: https://mashable.com/article/louisiana-age-verification-law-unconstitutional
KING JAMES VERSION BIBLE RESOURCE LINKS
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
📖 [Read] King James Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
📖 (PDF) http://theholyface.org/KJV-Entire-Bible-AV1611.pdf
Credits to: Artyom Zorin, LinuxTech, OSGosh-Its-Arch & MT