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They Want to Scan Your Face. Zorin OS Just Said NO. 🛑🛡️
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
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LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.linuxteck.com/zorin-os-age-verification/


LEARN MORE HERE: https://mashable.com/article/louisiana-age-verification-law-unconstitutional


KING JAMES VERSION BIBLE RESOURCE LINKS

📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0


📖 [Read] King James Bible

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/


📖 (PDF) http://theholyface.org/KJV-Entire-Bible-AV1611.pdf


Credits to: Artyom Zorin, LinuxTech, OSGosh-Its-Arch & MT

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notoyourtheywantfacescansaidzorin
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