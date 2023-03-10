DEMOCRATOPIA

Click on a few of the links below to remind yourself of what the left's Utopia is all about.
Rule Number 1 in their Utopia: ALL PEOPLE (except them) ARE PROPERTY OF THE STATE.
And since they run the state ... well, that makes you their property.
https://historynewsnetwork.org/article/176628
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jk-rowling-backlash-sex-gender
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/democrat-bill-in-california-would-eventually-ban-all-tobacco-sales-but-not-marijuana/
https://100percentfedup.com/brave-white-male-sues-city-of-seattle-for-racial-harassment-and-discrimination-white-people-were-described-as-devils-and-cannibals-with-racism-in-their-dna/
https://nationalfile.com/ohio-governor-mike-dewine-could-be-criminally-liable-for-nuking-of-east-palestine/
https://www.westernjournal.com/msu-mass-shooting-suspect-identified-convicted-felon-released-prison-less-2-years-ago/
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/dr-naomi-wolf-rages-at-the-pain-of-listening-to-twitter-censorship-testimony/
https://nationalfile.com/superintendent-who-blamed-bullied-girls-suicide-on-family-resigns/
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/breaking-train-derails-in-houston-texas-hazardous-materials-on-board/
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-ohio-suffers-ecological-disaster-after-train-cars-carrying-toxic-chemicals-derails-and-explodes-video/
https://100percentfedup.com/anti-cop-activist-murdered-in-botched-robbery-heres-why-her-family-says-her-killer-shouldnt-go-to-jail/
https://defconnews.com/2023/02/11/obidens-labor-closet-just-swung-wide-open-days-after-strong-jobs-report-we-the-people-discover-the-report-is-fueled-by-alien-workers/
https://defconnews.com/2023/02/12/obiden-regime-hires-impeachment-attorneys/
https://defconnews.com/2022/07/28/robbery-victim-stabs-to-death-15-year-old-male-who-pulled-gun-on-him-second-time-in-three-days-chicago-train-passenger-fought-back-with-knife-against-attackers/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/top-doj-official-vanita-gupta-admits-targeting-conservatives-following-overturn-roe-v-wade/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rage_(King_novel)
https://www.wnd.com/2022/12/trump-explains-refused-swap-merchant-death-arms-dealer/
https://www.cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/jamie-dimon-oil-and-gas-problem-going-go-years
https://www.westernjournal.com/lawyer-makes-alarming-statement-trump-didnt-release-jfk-files-suddenly-became-afraid/
https://www.westernjournal.com/letts-look-happened-recall-woke-la-district-attorney-failed/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.