Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DEMOCRATOPIA
1 view
channel image
Rules_For_Rationals
Published a day ago |

Click on a few of the links below to remind yourself of what the left's Utopia is all about.


Rule Number 1 in their Utopia: ALL PEOPLE (except them) ARE PROPERTY OF THE STATE.
And since they run the state ... well, that makes you their property.

https://historynewsnetwork.org/article/176628

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jk-rowling-backlash-sex-gender

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/democrat-bill-in-california-would-eventually-ban-all-tobacco-sales-but-not-marijuana/

https://100percentfedup.com/brave-white-male-sues-city-of-seattle-for-racial-harassment-and-discrimination-white-people-were-described-as-devils-and-cannibals-with-racism-in-their-dna/

https://nationalfile.com/ohio-governor-mike-dewine-could-be-criminally-liable-for-nuking-of-east-palestine/

https://www.westernjournal.com/msu-mass-shooting-suspect-identified-convicted-felon-released-prison-less-2-years-ago/

https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/dr-naomi-wolf-rages-at-the-pain-of-listening-to-twitter-censorship-testimony/

https://nationalfile.com/superintendent-who-blamed-bullied-girls-suicide-on-family-resigns/

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/breaking-train-derails-in-houston-texas-hazardous-materials-on-board/

https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-ohio-suffers-ecological-disaster-after-train-cars-carrying-toxic-chemicals-derails-and-explodes-video/

https://100percentfedup.com/anti-cop-activist-murdered-in-botched-robbery-heres-why-her-family-says-her-killer-shouldnt-go-to-jail/

https://defconnews.com/2023/02/11/obidens-labor-closet-just-swung-wide-open-days-after-strong-jobs-report-we-the-people-discover-the-report-is-fueled-by-alien-workers/

https://defconnews.com/2023/02/12/obiden-regime-hires-impeachment-attorneys/

https://defconnews.com/2022/07/28/robbery-victim-stabs-to-death-15-year-old-male-who-pulled-gun-on-him-second-time-in-three-days-chicago-train-passenger-fought-back-with-knife-against-attackers/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/top-doj-official-vanita-gupta-admits-targeting-conservatives-following-overturn-roe-v-wade/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rage_(King_novel)

https://www.wnd.com/2022/12/trump-explains-refused-swap-merchant-death-arms-dealer/

https://www.cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/jamie-dimon-oil-and-gas-problem-going-go-years

https://www.westernjournal.com/lawyer-makes-alarming-statement-trump-didnt-release-jfk-files-suddenly-became-afraid/

https://www.westernjournal.com/letts-look-happened-recall-woke-la-district-attorney-failed/

Keywords
obamaclintondncrncmcconnellhistorybidenslaverytyrannymccainccpmccarthymcdaniels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket