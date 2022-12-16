Unjabbed Are Dangerous Drivers?

Vaccine Insanity
* Unvaccinated? You’re probably a drunk driver!
* Junk study: adults who do not follow public health advice may also neglect the rules of the road.
* New study suggests the unvaxxed should pay higher car insurance premiums.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2022
