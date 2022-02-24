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Explosions mark beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO official says | Special Report
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1760 views • February 24, 2022
Russia has begun attacking Ukraine, according to NATO officials. CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors a Special Report. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata and CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams report from Ukraine and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and CBS national security correspondent David Martin join from Washington.
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