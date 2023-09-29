Create New Account
SUFFOLK COUNCILLOR CALLED OUT FOR PUSHING WEF PEDO AGENDA
WEST SUFFOLK FULL COUNCIL MEETING WALK OUT - This full video is on Bitchute, this is an edit.

The councilors all walk out after being called out for pushing WEF pedophile agenda, and climate change scam. I can up load full video, however this is probably the best bit.

Keywords
meetingukpedophilesagendadepopulation2030citiescitypedo15minutewefsuffolkcouncilor

