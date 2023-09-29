SUFFOLK COUNCILLOR CALLED OUT FOR PUSHING WEF PEDO AGENDA

WEST SUFFOLK FULL COUNCIL MEETING WALK OUT - This full video is on Bitchute, this is an edit.
The councilors all walk out after being called out for pushing WEF pedophile agenda, and climate change scam. I can up load full video, however this is probably the best bit.
