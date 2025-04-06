BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You Should be Making $300 per HOUR!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
73 views • 3 weeks ago

Sunday Morning Live 6 April 2025


In this episode, I navigate a wide array of engaging topics, including the evolving economic landscape influenced by the pandemic and geopolitical shifts. I examine the role of Bitcoin as a refuge during economic instability and delve into the complexities surrounding gender identity and social constructs, addressing the nuances between subjective experiences and objective realities. I explore the societal implications of labels like "sexist" and "misogynist," emphasizing accountability in discussions. The conversation also touches on emotional integrity in relationships and the need for clear communication. I reflect on the decline of manufacturing quality and the shift to disposable consumerism, while also highlighting the importance of maintaining familial bonds. We conclude with inspiring narratives of personal growth from listeners, celebrating their resilience amid societal pressures.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
bitcoinevidencepandemicphilosophyreasongender identitystefan molyneuxlivestreampersonal growtheconomic instabilitygeopolitical shiftseconomic landscapesocial constructsemotional integritymanufacturing quality
