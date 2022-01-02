⚜️Warrior Without a War⚜️ Being A Hero in Your Own Life (Motivational)

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⚜️The principle of being a hero in my own life has helped me to bring myself up from the darkness. It has given me a purpose because a warrior without war doesn't exist. I've talked more in detail about this in my book, Finding Meaning After the Military, you will find that listed on my website https://www.byronrodgersmotivation.com/
There's a lot said about becoming your own hero but the reality is that no one talks about a hero when he is still struggling, no one cares about the process that goes behind. To me, a real hero is one who never quits no matter what.
Like everybody else, you too have a purpose inside of you, find it, and get after it!
Protector by nature and by trade
Byron Rodgers