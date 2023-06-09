Southwestern Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:
3/4 cup HRS Organic Quinoa, rinsed
1.5 cup water
1 can unsalted black beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup frozen/thawed corn
1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 cup HRS Organic Freeze-Dried Mango Pieces
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
⅓ cup cilantro
Optional: Avocado
Dressing:
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
1 tsp. HRS Premium Manuka honey
2 tsp. chili powder
½ tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan salt
1/4 tsp HRS Organic Ground Black pepper
1. Combine the quinoa and water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 15 minutest.
2. Remove from heat and scoop it into a salad bowl. Let it cool while preparing for other ingredients.
3. Chop up the vegetables. Mix with quinoa.
4. Whisk together
5. Drizzle over the mixture and toss.
6. Refrigerate
