Southwestern Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

3/4 cup HRS Organic Quinoa, rinsed

1.5 cup water

1 can unsalted black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup frozen/thawed corn

1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 cup HRS Organic Freeze-Dried Mango Pieces

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

⅓ cup cilantro

Optional: Avocado





Dressing:

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 tsp. HRS Premium Manuka honey

2 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan salt

1/4 tsp HRS Organic Ground Black pepper









1. Combine the quinoa and water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 15 minutest.

2. Remove from heat and scoop it into a salad bowl. Let it cool while preparing for other ingredients.

3. Chop up the vegetables. Mix with quinoa.

4. Whisk together

5. Drizzle over the mixture and toss.

6. Refrigerate