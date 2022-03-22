The CDC Has Removed Tens of Thousands of Deaths Linked to COVID-19

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03/19/2022 WarRoom: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed tens of thousands of deaths linked to COVID-19 including nearly a quarter of deaths it had listed in those under 18 years old, blames coding error. There’s been fraud right down the chain, fraud with Pfizer, fraud with FDA, and now fraud with CDC.