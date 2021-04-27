8 Practical Tips For a Nutritious Breakfast, Best Healthy Breakfast

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OUR NO-1 HEALTH PRODUCT- https://linktr.ee/healthzone
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Nutritionists insist that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. It is the gasoline that the car, in this case, the body, requires. It provides the first energy after a prolonged fast of 6 to 8 hours that we spend sleeping.
But what does a good breakfast consist of? Cereals, yogurt, fruits, bread, cookies are some of the alternatives for eating. However, there are better and worse combinations.
Ideally, breakfast should contain skim milk, a whole grain such as bread or oatmeal, a fruit, and nuts. On the contrary, foods high in sugar, fat, and sodium, such as sugary cereals, pate, or butter, should not be present, since they increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
The brain runs on food, says Dr. Neal Barnard, author of the book "Power Foods for the Brain." If you only eat coffee and cookies, you give your body a sugar bomb, but the energy will only be in the first hours. Then, desperately, you will search for something to eat to satisfy your hunger need.
On the other hand, the costs of not eating breakfast can be, according to the nutritionist María José Cuadra of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Technology (INTA), weight gain and decreased performance of intellectual abilities.
Here are some tips to eat a healthy breakfast and start the day with energy:
1. Healthy carbohydrates
2. Adequate protein and low in fat
3. Fruit smoothie (alkaline foods)
4. Whole grains
5. Include dairy
6. Hydrate well
7. Eat a good amount of food
8. Don't eat too late
Learn More- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHlVLdiLkXwmg1GgC_tYeA/videos
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