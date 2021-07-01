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MEDIA FEARMONGERING to get you to take the jab
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30 views • July 01, 2021
https://apnews.com/article/middle-east-israel-coronavirus-pandemic-health-02cb24a60d6aa5d3fe0ebf713219e37f
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/delta-variant-gains-ground-u-175056234.html
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/01/covid-vaccine-deaths-and-injuries.aspx?ui=6aa15960e6f58c051dc3467db667ca0c99de038638b5f80c993efc20c8a05a33&;sd=20210402&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210701_HL2&mid=DM924431&rid=1197462361
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&;PAGENO=1&PERPAGE=10&ESORT&REVERSESORT&VAX=%28COVID19%29&VAXTYPES=%28COVID-19%29&DIED=Yes&fbclid=IwAR2rBWzmzUUh-5eWc3N4gp6PV3aEnpIyzAX0Oazu32g8hzrPHqKfVmflV1M
https://www.openvaers.com/
https://www.whatsgoingonnews.net/
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OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/delta-variant-gains-ground-u-175056234.html
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/01/covid-vaccine-deaths-and-injuries.aspx?ui=6aa15960e6f58c051dc3467db667ca0c99de038638b5f80c993efc20c8a05a33&;sd=20210402&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210701_HL2&mid=DM924431&rid=1197462361
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=on&;PAGENO=1&PERPAGE=10&ESORT&REVERSESORT&VAX=%28COVID19%29&VAXTYPES=%28COVID-19%29&DIED=Yes&fbclid=IwAR2rBWzmzUUh-5eWc3N4gp6PV3aEnpIyzAX0Oazu32g8hzrPHqKfVmflV1M
https://www.openvaers.com/
https://www.whatsgoingonnews.net/
***********************************************************
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
We are sometimes posting on Bitchute as well under WGON.
PLEASE DONATE TO OUR OUTREACH MINISTRY TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SICK OR IN NEED: PAYPAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&;business=75VELCJX5GSHC¤cy_code=USD&source=url
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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