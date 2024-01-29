Create New Account
Ep. 69: War With Iran?
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago

Fucking lunatics.

Yes.

We’re already in it.

Joe Kent did 11 combat tours in the U.S. Army.

His wife Shannon was killed serving in Syria.

Here’s his informed view of what that war will mean.

“The war machine votes to leave our troops in the middle east as bait, funds our enemies until they kill Americans, then uses the dead troops as a justification for a new war. This scam only benefits Iran & the defense contractors who own too many members of our government.”


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-joe-kent-troops-killed/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1752002259167203354

Keywords
irandeep statetucker carlsonjoe bidennew world ordercabalglobalismprovocationwarmongermilitary-industrial complexendless warworld waraggressionwar machinegreat resetwar pigjoe kentforever waranti-humanismdefense contractortcn on x

