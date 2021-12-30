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Top Pathologist Confirms COVID Vaccine Attacks The Heart
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40 views • December 30, 2021
Steve Kirsch joins Alex Jones live via Skype to reveal the findings of new studies that confirm to an even greater degree the fact that COVID vaccines cause cardiovascular disease and cause recipients' own immune system to attack the heart.
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