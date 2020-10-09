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Covid Crimes Against Humanity - Dr Fuellmich
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45 views • October 09, 2020
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich of Germany discusses the findings of the International Corona Investigative Committee that was formed in July by four lawyers. The committee is made up of lawyers, doctors, and scientists who together have reached the conclusion that COVID may well be the greatest crime against Humanity in history. They are planning an international class action lawsuit.

Dr. Fuellmich is a lawyer with over two decades of experience challenging large corporations for illegal and unethical practices.

His site: https://www.fuellmich.com/

Original full length video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kr04gHbP5MQ&;t=3s

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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Keywords
crimemasklawsuitlockdownclass actioncoronaviruscovid-19pcr testdistancing
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