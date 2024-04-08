Create New Account
Daily Dose: 'Study Shows COVID Shot Kill More Than Saves' with Dr. Peterson Pierre.
GalacticStorm
America's Frontline Doctors | Daily Dose: 'Study Shows COVID Shot Kill More Than Saves' with Dr. Peterson Pierre. AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Study Shows COVID Shot Kill More Than Saves' (Ep. 2323 - 4.5.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.


Sources:

https://www.cureus.com/articles/203052-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-lessons-learned-from-the-registrational-trials-and-global-vaccination-campaign#!/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/for-every-life-saved-mrna-vaccines-caused-nearly-14-times-more-deaths-study-5579794

side effectsbioweaponinjuriesfront line doctorscovid vaxdaily dosedr peterson pierre

