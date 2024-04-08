America's Frontline Doctors | Daily Dose: 'Study Shows COVID Shot Kill More Than Saves' with Dr. Peterson Pierre. AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Study Shows COVID Shot Kill More Than Saves' (Ep. 2323 - 4.5.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.
---------------
Sources:
---------------
https://www.cureus.com/articles/203052-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-lessons-learned-from-the-registrational-trials-and-global-vaccination-campaign#!/
---------------
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/for-every-life-saved-mrna-vaccines-caused-nearly-14-times-more-deaths-study-5579794
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.