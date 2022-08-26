Burning firewood in Perth city; PLEASE DON’T! MVI_7075+6merged

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Ben Harvey has a regular one-page opinion-piece in Western Australia’s The Sunday Times. In the August 21st 2022 edition, on page 26, Ben makes some good observations, however, I will highlight one point that we depart on: he says that his chucking a few chunks of jarrah into his pot-belly stove won’t make ‘a rat’s arse of difference’ to the environment compared to the bushfires plaguing our region. It is only because so few do this that Perth’s winter night-time air is breathable. However, he did admit his article is dripping with hypocrisy, and not pretending to be scientific.