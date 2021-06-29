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Dr STEFANO SCOGLIO: la FRODE è SERVITA (con Zainz 2021 06 29)
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2 views • June 29, 2021
Dr STEFANO SCOGLIO: la FRODE è SERVITA (con Zainz 2021 06 29)
Stefano Scoglio spiega come tutta la narrazione ufficiale sul C19 si basa su FRODI scientifiche multiple.
Aggiunge che la "teoria virale" NON è MAI stata affidabile perchè MAI fatta sull'isolamento (in senso etimologico) ma sulla coltura/replicazione cellulare.
Stefano Scoglio spiega come tutta la narrazione ufficiale sul C19 si basa su FRODI scientifiche multiple.
Aggiunge che la "teoria virale" NON è MAI stata affidabile perchè MAI fatta sull'isolamento (in senso etimologico) ma sulla coltura/replicazione cellulare.
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